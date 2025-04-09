50 days after taking charge, CM Rekha Gupta yet to get official accommodation

NEW DELHI: More than 50 days since taking charge as the CM, Rekha Gupta is yet to be allotted an official accommodation. Sources privy to the matter say four bungalows — two in the Civil Lines, one in Motilal Nehru Marg and another in the Daryaganj area — are being considered for allotment to the CM.

She has been working from her private residence in her Shalimar Bagh constituency in the meantime, where she has been holding public meetings. The Public Works Department, which is supposed to arrange the accommodations, has not allotted official residences to her ministers either.

Gupta holds meetings with ministers and bureaucrats at the secretariat building. A well-placed source said, “Since she has to meet around 700-800 people every day, she is facing a lot of challenges. After all, a CM cannot stay at the secretariat building from the morning till the evening.”

All her cabinet ministers, except for one, are reportedly facing a similar situation — they have to travel a long distance to reach the secretariat daily.