BJP leader Kapil Mishra defends tweets related to 2020 Delhi riots in court

NEW DELHI: Delhi Law Minister and BJP leader Kapil Mishra defended his 2020 tweets, stating they targeted rival parties, not any religious or linguistic community.

Appearing virtually, his counsel argued the posts made on Mishra’s official X account in January 2020 were solely directed at rival parties political, aimed at Congress and AAP during the Delhi elections.

The case, based on an FIR from a returning officer, involves charges under Section 125 of the RP Act for promoting enmity. The court noted Mishra’s tweets may have indirectly referenced a religion-linked nation, calling it a “brazen attempt to stoke enmity.”

The matter is set for further hearing on May 26.