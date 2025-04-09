Cyber fraud syndicate linked to digital arrest busted, four arrested in city

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted a cyber fraud syndicate that extorted Rs 8.10 lakh from a 45-year-old woman using forged documents impersonating the CBI and ED. Four members of the gang have been arrested, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Raja Mandal (27) and Anup Kumar Tiwari (23), who acted as account holders, along with Tushar Thapa (23) and Saurabh Tiwari (23), who arranged the accounts used in the scam.

A senior police officer said, “The woman lodged a complaint alleging that she received a call from an unknown number where the caller claimed to be from the Telecom Department and threatened her for using a fake SIM card in her name. Further, she received video calls from some unknown numbers claiming to be officials from the ED and CBI departments.”

To convince her of the threat, the fraudsters sent forged legal documents bearing fake seals and logos of the Supreme Court, ED, and CBI, accusing her of involvement in a money laundering case. “Further, she was subjected to digital arrest on a live video call for 48 hours at her house along with her daughter and elderly father, from March 5 to March 7,” the officer added.