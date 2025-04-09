DASS, DANICS cadres tussle over 217 posts

NEW DELHI: A tussle between the Delhi Administrative Sub-ordinate Services (DASS) and the Delhi, Andaman, and Nicobar Island Civil Services (DANICS) has escalated over the creation of 217 new posts for promoted DASS officers.

In 2023, the Delhi High Court allowed the creation of these 217 posts for DASS officers, sparking an immediate challenge by DANICS officers.

They moved to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), arguing that the posts were meant for them.The review of the DASS cadre is supposed to take place every five years. However, DASS officers claim that no review has been conducted in the last five decades. The matter is now under consideration by the Union Home Ministry, with a resolution expected soon. In the administrative hierarchy of the Delhi government, the DANICS cadre ranks just below the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), followed by the DASS cadre.

DASS officers, who have long been considered the backbone of the administrative structure, have consistently called for a review of their cadre in accordance with the rules. A delegation of DASS officers met with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta earlier this week to present their case. Sources say a similar delegation from the DANICS cadre has also approached the CM.

“We have been facing stagnation for 58 years and we need urgent reforms. Despite repeated appeals and the formation of committees, the situation remains unresolved,” a DASS officer from the Delhi Secretariat said.