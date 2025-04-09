Delhi Dialogues | Won’t allow CAG report to become a formality: Delhi Assembly Speaker

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta believes it is essential for people to know a leader’s mindset and road map. The former DUSU vice-president is a crusader against commercialisation of education. “Education is a social welfare measure in India. If we can’t provide a level-playing field to our children, then we are not doing justice to them,” he says, taking part in Delhi Dialogues of this newspaper. Excerpts:

Santwana Bhattacharya: We have seen time and again that the role of the Speaker as the adjudicator of matters has been questioned and, reaffirmed and fleshed out in various manners. How do you see the role of the Speaker, particularly when the Opposition is raising questions on impartiality?

The Supreme Court has said very clearly in the matter related to Telangana that it cannot question the role of the Speaker, but if he is not making any decisions, and pendency is becoming a common phenomenon, and as a result, things are being affected, he should make decisions. The court has asked him to make decisions.

On a lighter note, I want to tell you since you talked about Mavlankar Ji. My reply has no connection with the incident I am telling you about.

The position of Speaker is a very responsible job. The Speaker has to show unbiasedness in actual terms. What will be the objective behind being unbiased, and why are you unbiased? His motive should be to ensure the smooth running of the House. The first motive is that the business decided in the Business Advisory Committee should be completed. Secondly, ensure the participation of people in a proportionate manner.

Mavlankar Ji used to say that the Speaker’s decision is final not because it is correct but because it is final. So, it cannot be challenged. There is no second thought about it, as our Constitution says. As far as my experience goes, I was the Leader of the Opposition, hence, I have seen both sides of the dias.

The last 10 years of my legislatureship as LoP were painful. I don’t want to be biased despite my odd experience, but the reality is that when I am in the Speaker’s chair, I can realise the previous government’s biased approach.

During the Budget session, the Opposition brought a calling attention motion, raising it inside and outside the House. The issue was related to the power shortage. There was too much hue and cry. A member brings a calling attention motion to draw the government’s attention to an issue he feels necessary to raise on the floor. Three calling attention motions were made during the session, two from the Opposition and one from the ruling party.

The issue was about rule 54. I asked my office to call them to say it would be rejected. But I gave them an option that I may accept if they wish to change it to the calling attention. I got a response that they accepted it without any debate, corrected it, and accepted my notice.