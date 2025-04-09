Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board seeks water, health check ups at shelter homes

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has approached multiple civic bodies and government departments, urging them to ramp up essential services at shelter homes across the capital.

The board has written to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the Health and Welfare Department to ensure measures are in place to protect vulnerable residents from heat-related risks.

DUSIB has requested the DJB and NDMC to ensure a consistent and adequate water supply, following concerns raised by Shelter Management Agencies (SMAs) over water shortages in several shelter homes.