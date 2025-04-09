Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board seeks water, health check ups at shelter homes

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has approached multiple civic bodies and government departments, urging them to ramp up essential services at shelter homes across the capital.
The board has written to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the Health and Welfare Department to ensure measures are in place to protect vulnerable residents from heat-related risks.
DUSIB has requested the DJB and NDMC to ensure a consistent and adequate water supply, following concerns raised by Shelter Management Agencies (SMAs) over water shortages in several shelter homes.
The board noted that limited access to water during peak summer months increases the risk of heat-related illnesses, such as heatstroke, among shelter residents.
The Health and Welfare Department has been urged to conduct regular medical check-ups at shelter homes. In its communication, DUSIB stressed the need to monitor and address heat-induced health issues, particularly among high-risk groups like children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers. The board underscored the importance of early identification and treatment of such cases to prevent complications. Simultaneously, DUSIB has asked the MCD to intensify sanitation efforts and vector control measures in and around shelter homes.
The board emphasised the role of regular cleanliness drives, timely garbage removal, and fogging in maintaining hygiene and preventing the spread of infections.
Highlighting the increased risk of mosquito-borne diseases during the summer, DUSIB also called for stronger fogging and anti-larval drives, especially in vulnerable zones.