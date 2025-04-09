‘Dilapidated government school buildings to be restored soon’

He emphasised that the inspections were prompted by concerns raised by MLAs from various constituencies. “MLAs from different areas have raised concerns about the poor condition of government schools, which is why we are conducting these inspections,” Sood said, adding that Negi had specifically requested the urgent reconstruction of some schools in his constituency. The minister further noted that several schools continue to operate in unsafe buildings, which will be prioritised for restoration. Sood shared a video of his inspection on social media, where he highlighted the poor condition of a swimming pool on one school’s premises.

“The swimming pool was found to be in a deplorable state. Immediate instructions have been given to repair it, and steps will be taken to address the mismanagement from the previous administration,” he said, also promising swift action against those responsible for the neglect.

The HC had previously criticised the Delhi government’s education department for the lack of infrastructure and facilities in schools, particularly in the Northeast district. Last year, the court observed that schools in the area were in a “terrible condition.”