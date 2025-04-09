Mahua Moitra claims fish shops in CR Park being forcibly closed; Delhi Police launches investigation

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police will launch an investigation after TMC MP Mahua Moitra claimed on Tuesday that a few people, allegedly belonging to right-wing ideology, forcibly tried to close fish shops in South Delhi's Chittaranjan Park area.

Sources in the force said they have not received any complaint about the matter, but they are verifying all the facts from the social media post.

The market is a licensed market, according to MCD records.

The video appears to be outdated, but we are verifying the date of the incident.

The police have not received any complaint so far, said a police source.

In a series of social media posts on X, Moitra posted a video with the caption, Please watch as saffron brigade BJP goons threaten fish-eating Bengalis of Chittaranjan Park, Delhi. Never in 60 years has this happened, residents say.