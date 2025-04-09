MCD’s move to club waste charges with property tax draws flak

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) recent decision to levy user charges for solid waste management along with property tax has triggered widespread criticism from Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) across the city.

The hike in charges—applicable to both commercial and residential properties—has been termed abrupt and lacking ground-level considerations by several civic groups.

The charges are being levied in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws, 2017, framed by the Central Government and notified by the Delhi Government through three separate gazette notifications on January 15, 2018. However, despite official approval seven years ago, the MCD had not implemented or collected the user fee until now.