23 DANICS officers promoted to IAS cadre

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing tussle between the DANICS and DASS cadres over the 217 newly created posts in the Delhi government, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (Department of Personnel & Training) has promoted 23 DANICS officers to the Indian Administrative Service cadre. These promotions address vacancies that have existed since 2021 and include those that arose up to 2024.

A notification issued by the ministry outlined that the promotions were made under the powers conferred by the Indian Administrative Service (Recruitment) Rules, 1954, and the Indian Administrative Service (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1955.

The President has appointed the officers to the IAS cadre on probation until further orders and allocated them to the Joint AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, Union Territory) Cadre. The officers promoted to IAS against vacancies arising between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021, include Jitendra Kumar Jain, Ravi Dadhich, Gurpal Singh, Ranjana Deswal, Mohammed Ahsan Abid, and Privtarshny.

For the year 2022, those promoted are Sanjeev Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Satnam Singh, and Eda Raja Babu. Promotions for vacancies arising between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023, were granted to Rajesh Chopra, Manish Garg, Sonika Singh, Sandeep Kumar Mishra, Dr. Anil Agarwal, and Anil Banka. Meanwhile, for vacancies from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, the promoted officers are Y L N Reddy, Mohamed Mansoor L, among others.