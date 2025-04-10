ABVP stages protest in Delhi University over ‘anti-student policies’

NEW DELHI: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday staged a massive demonstration at the Arts Faculty of Delhi University (DU) against ‘anti-student policies’ of the varsity administration. Following the protest, an ABVP delegation submitted a memorandum to the DU Vice-Chancellor seeking immediate action to resolve the issues affecting the student community.

During the demonstration, ABVP raised various demands including proper implementation of the NEP 2020 by formulating a flexible and effective framework for the Research Year (fourth year) for UG students; immediate implementation of the ‘One Course, One Fee’ policy for all PG courses; ensuring transparency in the admission process by publishing merit lists from the upcoming academic session; introduction of a centralised hostel allotment system for PG students to facilitate accommodation; prompt efforts to enhance scholarships for SC/ST, OBC students; and the establishment of a mindfulness centre at the university to promote mental well-being of students.

ABVP state secretary Sarthak Sharma said, “The DU administration has become antagonistic towards the student community... and exploiting students, which is unacceptable.”