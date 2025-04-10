City’s power demand surges to 5,462 MW, season’s highest so far

NEW DELHI: As Delhi heads into the summer months, the city’s power consumption is climbing rapidly, with officials preparing for record-breaking demand in the coming weeks.

On Wednesday, the capital’s peak power demand surged to 5,462 megawatts (MW) at 3:27 pm — the highest recorded so far this year, according to the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC). This marked a significant jump from Tuesday’s peak of 5,029 MW. The rising mercury has prompted authorities to brace for heavier load on the power infrastructure.

Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood said that the city’s peak power demand could go as high as 9,000 MW this season. “In line with our focus on reliability, we’ve asked the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) to review all power purchase agreements toenhance procurement efficiency,” the minister said.

To manage the load and ensure uninterrupted supply, Sood also announced the setting up of a joint control room in collaboration with Delhi Transco Limited and the power distribution companies (discoms). This facility will enable real-time monitoring of power load and help protect infrastructure during peak demand periods.

Power discom BSES has said it is well-equipped to handle the rising consumption.

The company serves nearly two crore residents and has made extensive arrangements to maintain an uninterrupted electricity supply. BSES has secured 2,100 MW of green energy, which includes 888 MW from solar plants, 546 MW from hydroelectric sources, 500 MW from wind power, and 40 MW from waste-to-energy units. Additionally, BSES will receive around 197 MW from rooftop solar panels installed by consumers in its network.

The company has also signed long-term power purchase agreements and plans to avail up to 500 MW through power banking arrangements.To optimise supply, BSES is leveraging advanced forecasting tools, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and weather data from IMD-POSOCO.