Dressed in white tees, NSUI pledges to save ‘mohabbat’

On its foundation day, NSUI took a ‘Sankalp’ to wear the white T-shirt as a symbol of its unwavering commitment to the Constitution, embracing the ‘White T-Shirt Movement’ initiated by Rahul Gandhi.
NEW DELHI: A day after Rahul Gandhi urged supporters to wear white shirts as a symbol of protest against the government’s failure to provide jobs and prevent migration, its student outfit National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday pledged to sport the white T-shirt – also a symbol of faith and ‘mohabbat’ on the ocassion of its foundation day. Besides, the students’ organisation launched a new website, urging students to ‘register against hate.’

On its foundation day, NSUI took a ‘Sankalp’ to wear the white T-shirt as a symbol of its unwavering commitment to the Constitution, embracing the ‘White T-Shirt Movement’ initiated by Rahul Gandhi as a collective expression of unity, justice, and constitutional faith. “The white T-shirt is not just a piece of clothing... It represents every Indian who rises to defend the rights of Dalits, Adivasis and minorities,” NSUI president Varun Choudhary said.

