Elderly couple killed in accident in Swaroop Nagar

NEW DELHI: An elderly couple was killed after they were hit by a car in outer north Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. The car driver rushed the couple, Somdutt (66) and his wife Rampyari (65), to the hospital but they did not make it, police said.

The incident took place on the morning of April 7.

A PCR call regarding the accident was received around 8.36 am on Monday from Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, said a senior police officer.

No eyewitnesses were found at the accident spot or the hospital. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS at Swaroop Nagar police station, according to police. Officials have seized the car involved in the accident.