Fake doctor arrested after nine years for surgery that led to patient’s death

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a woman who posed as a doctor and absconded for over nine years after a botched surgery led to a patient’s death.

The woman, who had only completed her Class 12, was working as a caretaker for a senior citizen in Greater Kailash at the time of her arrest, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the case dates back to 2009 when a complaint was filed at the Ranhola police station by Ramesh Kumar, who alleged that his pregnant wife had been treated by the woman at her clinic in Vikas Nagar, Ranhola, in September 2009.

The woman initially prescribed medication and discharged the patient. However, after the woman’s pain persisted, she was re-admitted to the clinic the following day. The accused then suggested that surgery was necessary, which was performed on the patient.

Afterward, the woman was discharged again, but two days later, she experienced severe abdominal pain and was taken to DDU Hospital, where she underwent treatment and was declared dead on October 7, 2009.

The complainant alleged that his wife’s death resulted from improper treatment and surgery carried out by the accused woman. Investigations revealed that the woman did not possess a valid medical degree but had forged a BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) degree. She was arrested but subsequently released on bail, after which she failed to appear for the trial.

Following further investigation, police raided a residence in Greater Kailash-II and apprehended the woman. “During questioning, she admitted that in 2005-06, she worked as an assistant to a doctor in Uttam Nagar, where she learned basic medical procedures,” said DCP (crime) Aditya Gautam.

Desiring to open her own clinic, she acquired a forged BAMS degree from Bihar and started her practice in 2008, specialising in gynaecology. It was at this clinic the incident occurred. After the botched surgery, she continued to relocate, eventually taking up the job of a caretaker, police said.