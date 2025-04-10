Four held from Haridwar in Mansarovar Park murder

NEW DELHI: Four men were arrested from Haridwar in Uttarakhand for assaulting a person in Delhi’s Mansarovar Park area who later succumbed to his injuries, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Nitin Kumar (21), Sonu (21), Arjun kumar (21), and Shantanu (21), they said.

On March 7, a PCR call reported certain individuals were assaulting a man on Mandoli Road in Shahdara, who was taken to GTB hospital where he was declared brought in dead.

During investigation, the deceased was identified as West Bengal-native Rejaul Haque. With technical surveillance, police tracked the movement of the accused in Haridwar. Later, police nabbed prime accused Nitin, along with his co-accused Shantanu, Arjun, and Sonu, a senior police officer said.

As per the accused, two unknown persons attempted to rob them in Pili Kothi area. Nitin, along with his cousin Shantanu and friends Arjun and Sonu, caught one of them and took him to a shop in Shahdara where they assaulted him, police said.