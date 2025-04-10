Government revokes 177 political appointments, including DJB chief, made by AAP

Many of the removed individuals include current and former AAP legislators and close associates of senior party leaders.

Among those removed are AAP MLA and former Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who was serving as chairperson of the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board. The government has also revoked the appointments of AAP MLA Pawan Rana as Chairperson of the Delhi Jal Board and MLA Vinay Mishra as its Vice Chairperson.

Preeti Tomar, wife of former AAP minister Jitender Tomar, has also been removed from her position as a member of the board.

In addition, AAP legislator Sanjeev Jha, who held the post of Vice Chairperson of the Maithili Bhojpuri Academy, has been dismissed along with several other political appointees in bodies such as the Delhi Haj Committee and the Punjabi Academy.

The action follows a directive issued earlier this year by Chief Secretary Dharmendra, who had asked departmental heads to compile a list of all non-official appointments made by the previous government reported by this newspaper on Feb 13. The BJP government terminated all co-terminus appointments that were made during the previous AAP administration.