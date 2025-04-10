Government will repair 600 km road this year, says PWD minister Parvesh Verma

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has drawn up an ambitious plan to repair 600 km roadways across the city this year, PWD minister Parvesh Verma announced on Wednesday. Of this, repair work on 250 km is already underway and is scheduled for completion before the onset of the monsoon, he added.

According to the minister, the identified stretches are all under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department (PWD) and repair works are currently being executed across various parts of the national capital as part of the initiative’s first phase. “After the monsoon, we plan to carry out the second phase of road repair. Under this, another 250-300 km of roads, for which we have started the process of identification and budget allocation, will be repaired,” Verma said.

He further said the government intends to enhance both the scope and quality of maintenance. “On an average, 200-240 km of road stretches are repaired each year. We plan to increase that and have fixed a target of 600 km of PWD roads,” the minister added.

The repair drive will cover multiple aspects, including recarpeting, patchwork, pothole filling, and restoration of roads that were dug up by other departments. Verma also emphasised that new operation and maintenance contracts for these repairs will ensure accountability.