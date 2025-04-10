One in every five Indians suffer from Vitamin D deficiency, says new study

NEW DELHI: IS India in the grip of a hidden public health crisis? A recent study has revealed that one in five Indians suffers from Vitamin D deficiency. Despite seeing substantial sunlight, the study showed alarming figures highlighting a contradiction rooted in lifestyle, diet, and policy shortcomings.

The research, conducted by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) and ANVKA Foundation, was unveiled at an international conference attended by over 300 participants including policymakers, healthcare professionals and academicians on Tuesday.

The study found that Vitamin D deficiency is particularly severe in the eastern region of the country, where prevalence reaches as high as 38.81%. Vulnerable populations include adolescents, infants, the elderly, and women across all age groups. The data also indicates that urban populations, due to their greatly indoor-centric lifestyles and limited exposure to sunlight, are more affected than their rural counterparts.

Experts warn that Vitamin D deficiency extends beyond skeletal disorders such as rickets and osteomalacia. It is increasingly associated with muscle weakness, depression, cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. “Vitamin D deficiency is a silent epidemic affecting millions, yet it remains largely overlooked. Its impacts extend far beyond weak bones – it burdens families, strains the health system and undermines our national health goals,” Dr Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director of Aakash Healthcare and co-author of the study, said.

The report identifies several systemic barriers to addressing the crisis. High testing costs and 18% GST on supplements make both diagnosis and treatment unaffordable for many.