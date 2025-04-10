Over 200 TGTs, special educators promoted to PGT

NEW DELHI: More than 200 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Special Educators were promoted to the position of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Special Educator on Wednesday.

The promotions, which also come with new school postings, were announced under an order issued by the Directorate of Education. Ajay Veer Yadav, general secretary of the Government School Teachers’ Association (GSTA), Delhi, confirmed that a total of 214 Special Educators have been elevated to the PGT role.

“This decision has not only ensured that teachers are allotted schools based on their preferences but also guarantees that children with special needs will receive structured, curriculum-based instruction from the start of the academic session,” Yadav said. “This will undoubtedly lead to improved teaching quality and better student performance in upcoming exams.” Yadav added that in a recent meeting with the Director of Education, Veditha Reddy, it was agreed that all other pending promotions will be processed swiftly.

The meeting also discussed the reorganisation of the District-Level Grievance Redressal Committee formed in 2014, which had been inactive for the past three years.