Parents continue protest against hike in school fees

NEW DELHI: Amid ongoing protests against fee hikes, numerous parents continued to demonstrate outside schools in the city on Wednesday, urging the government to intervene and take control of private institutions.

Protests were held outside schools such as Indraprastha International School and Delhi Public School, Dwarka, with parents voicing concerns about the steep fee increases.

Saurabh, a protesting parent, shared that students were being made to sit in the school library due to unpaid fees.

“My child is in Class 11 and for the last 21 days, students have been sitting in the library when they arrive at school because the demanded fees haven’t been paid,” said Saurabh. “Our demand is that the government should take over this school.” Another parent, whose children also attend the same school, raised concerns over the unequal treatment of students. “My daughter sits in the classroom, but my son is made to sit in the library, even though both have paid the same fees. My son has been in the library since March 21. I am paying the approved fees, not the unapproved ones. The matter is in court, and we demand a swift resolution.” On April 8, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood pledged to take action against private schools that had raised fees without permission. “We are being blamed for increasing Delhi school fees.