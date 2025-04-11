Ambedkar University students launch indefinite hunger strike

NEW DELHI: Over a month after three students from Ambedkar University Delhi(AUD) were suspended for speaking out against a ragging incident that allegedly led a fellow student to attempt suicide, students on campus launched an indefinite hunger strike on Thursday.

Protesting students said their peaceful demonstrations over the past month were met with administrative repression.

“Campus gates have been sealed, barricades erected, and heavy security deployed to suppress student mobilisation. The administration has even issued notices banning protests near the admin block, effectively curtailing our fundamental rights to free assembly and expression on campus,” said one of the students.

The students are demanding the immediate revocation of suspensions, withdrawal of the undemocratic notice restricting campus protests, reopening of all campus gates.