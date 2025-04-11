Cops foil suicide attempt by man at Signature Bridge

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old man who attempted to take his own life by jumping off the Signature Bridge into the Yamuna river was rescued by a police team, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 12.20 pm on Tuesday when the man, Vicky, a resident of Dhaka Gaon in Delhi, jumped into the river following a quarrel with his father, police said.

After getting the information, a police team coordinated efforts to rescue the man, a senior officer said. With the help of private divers and a boat the officers managed to pull Vicky out of the river in semi-conscious state, he said.

Vicky was promptly given medical attention and his father was informed. He was later handed over to his family after necessary treatment, the officer added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)