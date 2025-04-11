Delhi HC asks lawyers to steer parties for reconciliation in matrimonial disputes

NEW DELHI: TheDelhi High Court has reprimanded a man for his unruly conduct toward his wife’s counsel during ongoing matrimonial proceedings, urging lawyers to steer parties toward amicable resolutions rather than escalating conflicts.

A division bench, consisting of Justice Prathiba M. Singh and Justice Amit Sharma, emphasized that while matrimonial disputes often leave parties in emotional turmoil, no amount of frustration could justify misconduct in the courtroom, particularly toward opposing counsel.

The bench highlighted the crucial role lawyers play not only in representing their clients but also in maintaining the dignity of judicial proceedings and fostering a climate of peace. “Matrimonial disputes bring immense emotional strain, but peace and tranquillity are of utmost importance,” the court remarked.

The case was brought before the court by the petitioner-wife, who sought the initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against her estranged husband, citing repeated acts of defiance and misconduct in court. Her counsel claimed the husband had obstructed the course of justice, including delaying a decision on her maintenance plea. The husband’s alleged verbal abuse had prompted the Family Court judge to recuse from the case, with the situation escalating on July 29, 2024, when the HC held the husband guilty of criminal contempt for his disruptive behaviour, including insulting remarks and disrespect toward the court.

His continued defiance of court orders concerning maintenance payments further exacerbated the situation.

While acknowledging the husband’s misconduct, the bench exercised judicial temperance, stating, “The entire blame cannot be placed solely on the respondent. There appear to be circumstances that provoked him.”

The court added that if the husband had grievances with the petitioner’s counsel, he should have pursued appropriate legal channels rather than resorting to disruptive behaviour.