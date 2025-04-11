Dust storm, gusty winds sweep Delhi; IMD issues red alert

NEW DELHI: Delhi and its surrounding areas were swept by strong, dusty winds for the second consecutive evening on Friday as a fresh round of thunderstorms and light rain brought relief from the ongoing heatwave.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the national capital and the NCR region, warning of moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds up to 80 km/h in isolated areas. The alert remained in place till 9 pm.

The sudden shift in weather, driven by an active western disturbance, has led to a drop in temperatures and improved air quality. Friday morning began with overcast skies and sporadic drizzle in several parts of the city. IMD data showed Mayur Vihar recorded 5 mm of rain, while Safdarjung reported only a trace. The minimum temperature stood at 22.8 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal.

Residents reported seeing trees swaying under strong winds, with some branches snapping and falling in areas like Lodhi Garden and Delhi Gate. A tree reportedly fell on a parked motorcycle, though no serious injuries were reported. Power outages were noted in parts of Noida and Ghaziabad as well.

The storm has caused concerns about crop and infrastructure damage. The IMD advised people to remain indoors, avoid sheltering under trees, unplug appliances, and keep away from water bodies during the storm window.

The weather office said thunderstorms and light rain would likely continue through Saturday. This comes after the capital experienced a heatwave earlier in the week, with temperatures hitting 40 degrees Celsius on Monday and recording the warmest April night in three years at 25.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The AQI on Friday morning was 172, placing the air quality in the ‘moderate’ category.