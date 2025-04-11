Fresh Bar elections at Saket, Karkardooma scheduled for May 9

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has scheduled May 9 for fresh Bar Association elections at the Saket and Karkardooma court complexes, after earlier elections were called off due to alleged irregularities.

A bench comprising Justices Prathiba M. Singh, Navin Chawla, and C. Hari Shankar issued the new election date and provided detailed directions to ensure a fair and smooth process. While Bar Association elections across Delhi were held on March 21, voting at Saket and Karkardooma was suspended amid complaints over procedural lapses.

Following this, concerned parties approached the High Court, prompting judicial intervention. On April 7, the Court appointed a special Election Committee to oversee the elections. The committee will be led by two retired Delhi High Court judges, Justice R.K. Gauba for Saket and Justice Talwant Singh for Shahdara. Each committee will also include two Returning Officers and three additional members to assist in the process.

To streamline voter identification, the Court directed M/s SEC Communications Private Limited to issue new Proximity Cards, which must be provided to the Election Committee heads by May 2.

However, the existing Nominal Roll and list of Proximity Card holders will remain unchanged, and no new nominations will be accepted. The Election Committee will decide whether to use traditional ballot papers or Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for voting.