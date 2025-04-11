Namo Bharat on track, trial runs between key sections to begin soon

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has achieved another major milestone in the operationalization of the Delhi section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor.

The Overhead Equipment (OHE) between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan stations has been successfully charged at 25 kV, signifying that the section is now electrified and ready for train operations. Trial runs in this segment are expected to commence soon.

This newly energized stretch spans approximately 4 km and will soon be powered by the Sarai Kale Khan Receiving Substation (RSS). The RSS will receive 66 kV electricity, which will be converted to 25 kV for train operations and 33 kV for powering station utilities. To facilitate this, NCRTC has signed an agreement with Delhi Transco Limited and the Gas Turbine Power Station (GTPS). For now, electricity in this section is being supplied by the Ghaziabad RSS.

A 25 kV high-voltage cable from the RSS feeds the OHE through a network of poles and cantilevers. These overhead wires are specially designed to support the high-speed operations of Namo Bharat trains, capable of running at speeds up to 180 km/h. The OHE system is engineered to efficiently handle both high-speed travel and frequent services.