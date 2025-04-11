Offices of MLAs to be linked with Secretariat for grievance redressal

NEW DELHI: In keeping with the government assertion that the legislature will go paperless from the Monsoon session, the offices of the MLAs are to be connected to the Assembly through IT. The integration is likely to reduce jurisdictional loopholes by ensuring centralised monitoring of grievances the MLAs receive from the public.

“Additional staff will be employed at the MLAs’ offices to facilitate grievance redressal,” sources told this newspaper.

“The MLAs raise issues related to their constituencies in the House under Rule 280. Linking their offices with the Assembly will make it convenient to raise issues in the House, as the Assembly staff will also be clued in. The majority of issues are related to multiple agencies, and area representatives alone can’t handle them. If such issues come to the notice of the Assembly, coordination between various agencies can be ensured. The Secretariat will monitor and ask ministers and bureaucrats to resolve issues, acting as a bridge between MLAs and the government,” the sources said.

In the recently concluded Budget session, many legislators from the ruling and the opposition benches demanded enhancing staff in their offices. Speaker Vijender Gupta formed a five-member committee to look into their requests, including revising the remuneration of data entry operators provided to the MLAs.