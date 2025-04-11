Power outages row: AAP fixed it, BJP damaging it, Kejriwal slams Delhi government

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday criticised the BJP over frequent power outages in the national capital, accusing the ruling party of undoing the improvements made during the AAP’s 10-year tenure.

In a tweet on X, Kejriwal claimed that the BJP government had “damaged” the power system that AAP had “fixed” with great difficulty. “In the last ten years, we have fixed the power system of Delhi with great difficulty. It is said that it takes years to fix anything, but it can be damaged in just two days,” he wrote.

Kejriwal further pointed out that the peak power demand on Wednesday had reached 5462 MW, with power cuts as a result. He compared this to his tenure, when peak demand reached 8500 MW, yet no power outages occurred.