Public Works Department issues order to survey, retrofit all essential buildings

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) issued an order to survey and retrofit all essential buildings in the city and make them earthquake resistant.

The PWD directed all staff to strictly adhere to the National Building Code and other local by-laws. “Identify critical infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, fire stations, police stations and other essential buildings and conduct vulnerability assessments to determine the need for retrofitting or seismic upgrading,” the order issued by the PWD said.

The city is located in zone IV, which has fairly high seismicity where the general occurrence of earthquakes is of 5-6 magnitude, according to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Experts warn there is a very high probability a major earthquake will hit India. And when it does, it can be worse than what we are witnessing in Myanmar if it hits big densely populated cities like Delhi or Guwahati.