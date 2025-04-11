Public Works Department issues order to survey, retrofit all essential buildings

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) issued an order to survey and retrofit all essential buildings in the city and make them earthquake resistant.
The PWD directed all staff to strictly adhere to the National Building Code and other local by-laws. “Identify critical infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, fire stations, police stations and other essential buildings and conduct vulnerability assessments to determine the need for retrofitting or seismic upgrading,” the order issued by the PWD said.
The city is located in zone IV, which has fairly high seismicity where the general occurrence of earthquakes is of 5-6 magnitude, according to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).
Experts warn there is a very high probability a major earthquake will hit India. And when it does, it can be worse than what we are witnessing in Myanmar if it hits big densely populated cities like Delhi or Guwahati.
The PWD has mandated a comprehensive inspection of all buildings in the capital and directed the development of a retrofitting plan for “critical infrastructure” within the next three months. The goal is to fortify essential structures and ensure their preparedness for natural disasters.
“Ensure that all PWD construction projects in Delhi strictly adhere to the National Building Code, local bye-laws etc. Conduct regular inspections to verify compliance and take enforcement action against any deviations,” the order said.
The order further said that compliance with building codes should be “non-negotiable policy imperative”. “Submit a way forward report, including compliance with building codes and retrofitting critical infrastructure, by April 30. By taking these steps, the safety and resilience of Delhi’s building infrastructure under the domain of PWD and protecting the lives of citizens can be ensured,” the order said.
Given the seismic risks, the PWD has also highlighted the need for retrofitting critical infrastructure to enhance its earthquake resistance. The department has directed officials to identify vulnerable structures and carry out vulnerability assessments to determine the urgency of retrofitting or seismic upgrading.
The DDMA, which is headed by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, is the nodal agency to deal with disasters. The meeting of the authority was held last month during which Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviewed the city’s earthquake preparedness.