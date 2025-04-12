43-year-old man stages robbery to escape debt in Delhi, held

NEW DELHI: A 43-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was arrested on Friday for allegedly staging a fake robbery of Rs 2 lakh to avoid repaying loans in northwest Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area, police said on Friday. The accused, identified as Raj Kumar alias Raju, is a resident of Budh Vihar Phase-I, they said.

According to a senior police officer, the Narela Industrial Area police station received a PCR call on Friday regarding a robbery. The caller, Raj Kumar, claimed that three unidentified men on a motorcycle intercepted his auto-rickshaw at gunpoint on the Narela-Bawana flyover. He alleged they broke the windshield, robbed Rs 2 lakh and his mobile phone, and then fled. He said the money was a committee amount collected for his nephew from a man named Sonu, a resident of Ekta Apartments, Narela.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan said a team under ACP Narela found inconsistencies in his statement. During sustained interrogation, Kumar confessed to fabricating the robbery. Rs 2 lakh and his phone were later recovered from his vehicle, the DCP added.