April deadline set for action taken report on CAG findings: Delhi assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta

NEW DELHI: The Delhi assembly held a review meeting on the latest CAG audit reports on Friday, emphasising the importance of timely action and accountability in governance. Delhi assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta directed that an Action Taken Report (ATR) on the supply and regulation of liquor be submitted by April 20 and on other CAG reports by April 30.

The meeting also focused on the implementation of the Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS) and the follow-up on audit recommendations.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Speaker Gupta, was attended by Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Ajay Mahawar, Chairperson of the Committee on Public Accounts (PAC), Gajender Drall, Chairperson of the Committee on Government Undertakings, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), and Roli Shukla Malge, Accountant General (Audit). The Accountant General (Audit) presented a detailed overview of key findings and observations from the latest audit reports.

This was followed by a comprehensive review of the status of APMS and a discussion on Action Taken Notes (ATNs) related to reports presented during the second session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Speaker Gupta stressed the need for timely action on audit observations and the establishment of strong mechanisms to ensure accountability and transparency in governance.