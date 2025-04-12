CM Rekha Gupta directs officials to take action to overhaul nearly 4,000 poorly-lit areas across Delhi

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday directed officials to take immediate action to overhaul nearly 4,000 poorly-lit areas across the capital. According to an official statement, the CM emphasised the need for a city-wide transformation focusing on public safety, transport, and shelter infrastructure, with special attention to improving women’s safety.

During a review meeting held on Friday, officials identified 129 “mobile dark spots”—areas with weak or no mobile network. These zones are currently being cleaned and equipped with proper lighting, as they are considered vulnerable, especially for women.

The chief minister also highlighted that 233 traffic congestion points have been identified. Concerned departments have been instructed to act swiftly. District Magistrates and Sub-Divisional Magistrates have been directed to regularly inspect shelter homes to ensure dignified living conditions for the homeless. Delhi Police will continuously monitor these shelters and verify the identities of residents.

To tackle waterlogging, 445 waterlogging-prone areas have been identified. The chief minister has instructed that these issues be resolved within 15 days. All concerned departments have been ordered to maintain necessary coordination to prevent citizen inconvenience during the forthcoming monsoon season. All pending matters are to be addressed promptly and on a priority basis. The government also plans to strengthen the Forensic Science Laboratory and will launch a crackdown on polluting vehicles.