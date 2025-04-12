Delhi government grants Rs 183 crore for flyover near Civil Lines to ease traffic

NEW DELHI: In order to reduce traffic congestion and provide seamless connectivity for commuters, the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to build a six lane flyover from Majnu ka Tila to Chandgi Ram Akhara T-point, also known as Metcalf House Crossing on Outer Ring Road. The PWD has allocated Rs 183 crore for the project.

This strategic intervention will facilitate smooth traffic for residents of Civil Lines and nearby areas while also streamlining inter-state movement towards northern states such as Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. Once completed, the project will bring relief to thousands of daily commuters and improve road safety and efficiency.

Highlighting the importance of the project, PWD minister Parvesh Verma said, “This flyover is a major step towards building a modern, efficient, and commuter-friendly road network in the national capital. This project will help decongest one of North Delhi’s busiest intersections. Our goal is to improve travel time, reduce stress on arterial roads, and ensure better mobility across Delhi.”

The PWD is aimed to execute the project within a time-bound framework with minimal disruption to the public during construction. The department is working closely with Delhi Traffic Police to ensure alternate arrangements and continuous updates to commuters.