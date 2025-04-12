Delhi government grants Rs 183 crore for flyover near Civil Lines to ease traffic

NEW DELHI: In order to reduce traffic congestion and provide seamless connectivity for commuters, the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to build a six lane flyover from Majnu ka Tila to Chandgi Ram Akhara T-point, also known as Metcalf House Crossing on Outer Ring Road. The PWD has allocated Rs 183 crore for the project.
This strategic intervention will facilitate smooth traffic for residents of Civil Lines and nearby areas while also streamlining inter-state movement towards northern states such as Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. Once completed, the project will bring relief to thousands of daily commuters and improve road safety and efficiency.
Highlighting the importance of the project, PWD minister Parvesh Verma said, “This flyover is a major step towards building a modern, efficient, and commuter-friendly road network in the national capital. This project will help decongest one of North Delhi’s busiest intersections. Our goal is to improve travel time, reduce stress on arterial roads, and ensure better mobility across Delhi.”
The PWD is aimed to execute the project within a time-bound framework with minimal disruption to the public during construction. The department is working closely with Delhi Traffic Police to ensure alternate arrangements and continuous updates to commuters.
According to PWD officials, the 2-kilometre stretch on the Outer Ring Road faces heavy traffic jams during peak hours as well as non-peak hours due to frequent traffic signals. Majnu Ka Tila is one of the fastest-growing food destinations in the national capital, a spot favoured by Delhi University students. It offers a range of pan-Asian cuisine and was also selected by Delhi government under its food hub policy.
The section of Ring Road around 3.4km from Chandgi Ram Akhada to the Wazirabad was considered as a highly congested corridor. Interestingly, the project was conceived in 2008 but delayed due to the Commonwealth Games 2010. In 2011, it was submitted to DUAC for clearance but PWD was first asked to get approval by UTTIPEC.
“Due to tremendous increase in traffic on Outer Ring Road, the flyover at Majnu ka Tilla & Metcalf House on Outer Ring Road is taken under consideration. Travel time will be reduced to 5 minutes from 17 minutes. The budget provision of Rs 40 crore has been kept for this project in the year 2019-20,” the Transport Department stated.
Key Highlights
6-lane flyover constructionn
Length: 680 meters
Side-widening of roads
Storm water drainage system
Construction of footpaths
Provision of u-turns
Safe pedestrian walkways