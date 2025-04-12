Delhi government sets up a dedicated unit to monitor key infra, environmental projects

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government has constituted a dedicated Project Monitoring Unit to oversee major infrastructure and environmental schemes in the capital. This marks the first time such a unit has been established to provide comprehensive oversight from the inception of proposals to their implementation.

The unit will be responsible for closely tracking key initiatives such as traffic management improvements, road development, air quality enhancement, and the ongoing efforts to clean the Yamuna River.

According to an official order issued by the government, the newly formed unit will monitor projects right from the tendering stage, ensuring transparency and efficiency throughout the process.

Comprising four senior officers from the Public Works Department (PWD), the committee will work full-time to supervise the progress of various government schemes and proposals.

In addition to managing the timeline of important tenders, the unit will also address issues related to air quality monitoring and dust mitigation measures—both critical concerns for Delhi’s environment.