Delhi government sets up a dedicated unit to monitor key infra, environmental projects

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government has constituted a dedicated Project Monitoring Unit to oversee major infrastructure and environmental schemes in the capital. This marks the first time such a unit has been established to provide comprehensive oversight from the inception of proposals to their implementation.
The unit will be responsible for closely tracking key initiatives such as traffic management improvements, road development, air quality enhancement, and the ongoing efforts to clean the Yamuna River.
According to an official order issued by the government, the newly formed unit will monitor projects right from the tendering stage, ensuring transparency and efficiency throughout the process.
Comprising four senior officers from the Public Works Department (PWD), the committee will work full-time to supervise the progress of various government schemes and proposals.
In addition to managing the timeline of important tenders, the unit will also address issues related to air quality monitoring and dust mitigation measures—both critical concerns for Delhi’s environment.
Another key responsibility of the unit will be to coordinate with the Central Government, preparing and submitting proposals under various heads to bring national-level schemes to Delhi.
"The purpose of forming this unit is the timely execution of crucial development projects," a government official said.
The unit will work independently from a high-level coordination committee, chaired by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, which was formed on the PMO's instructions to streamline infrastructure projects in Delhi. The panel includes top officials from agencies like DDA, PWD, MCD and NHAI, among others.
"The PMO-appointed committee's primary role is to eliminate overlapping authorities in road and flyover construction while also overseeing the implementation of the Master Plan of Delhi. Meanwhile, the Project Monitoring Unit is responsible for the timely execution of all infrastructure projects," another official said.
"The officers under the unit will submit regular reports to ensure accountability and provide updates on the status of ongoing projects," the official explained.