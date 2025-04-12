Delhi: IndiGo flights to operate from T1 starting April 15

NEW DELHI: IndiGo will relocate all its flights operating from Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 in Delhi starting April 15, the airline said on Thursday. The move comes as maintenance work is set to begin at Airport’s Terminal 2 and will remain in effect until further notice.

“In view of a planned maintenance activity, flights previously scheduled from Delhi Terminal 2 have now been reassigned to Terminal 1 starting April 15, 2025. We kindly request you to check the terminal details and your flight status on our website before heading to the airport, as there may be changes to flight schedules as well. Rest assured, we are working diligently to ensure a seamless transition and a smooth travel experience for you. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” the airline said in a post on X.

The shift is expected to streamline operations and avoid disruptions during the construction period. IndiGo has advised passengers to check their terminal details before departure and arrive early.