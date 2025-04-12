Delhi Metro to extend last train timings for IPL matches

NEW DELHI: To facilitate spectators during the T-20 matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) scheduled to be played on April 13, 16, 27, and 29, and May 11, 2025, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, New Delhi, the Delhi Metro has made changes to its last train timings on all lines (including the Airport Express Line).

The stadium is adjacent to Delhi Gate/ITO Metro stations on the Violet Line, i.e., Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh corridor (Violet Line). To manage the expected crowd at nearby stations after each match, the Metro will run 76 additional train trips on match days, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

A brief schedule for the last Metro train timings (on IPL match days) from terminal stations has been updated on the website. The last train timings from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park Extension will remain unchanged. Train timings will be adjusted based on match requirements, the DMRC said.