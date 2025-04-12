DMRC: No mandate on ticket pricing as fare fixation committee decides it

NEW DELHI: With some students’ organisations demanding for passes, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said it doesn’t have the mandate of fixing fares.

“Providing Metro passes to students is beyond our control. We can’t implement it,” said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive director of DMRC, during 24th edition of Delhi Dialogues organised by TNIE on Friday.

“The DMRC is not a decision-maker in this regard. The company’s managing director has no role in it. Neither we nor, the Delhi government can act independently in this matter. There is a fare fixation committee, which decides the fares,” Dayal said.

Dayal said that Delhi Metro is the cheapest, when it is compared with other countries like Denmark and Germany. “When people come from Canada and other countries, they are in complete awe of our infrastructure,” he said.

On the issue of concession, Dayal recounted the inauguration of the Delhi Metro by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “He (Vajpayee) came with a Rs 200 note to buy ticket. Similarly, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels by Metro, he not only buys ticket for himself, but also for his entire security team,” Dayal added.