EV Policy 2.0: Delhi government may offer up to Rs 36k subsidy to women for two-wheeler

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is likely to provide a subsidy of up to Rs 36,000 on purchase of an electric two-wheeler to women under its proposed Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2.0, officials said on Friday. The benefit can be availed by the first 10,000 women, who are holding a driving license, according to the policy draft, officials added.

The proposal is under the government’s consideration and it will be approved soon. To encourage female participation in the EV shift, the women in Delhi will receive a purchase incentive of Rs 12,000 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), up to Rs 36,000 on electric two-wheelers.

Designed to complement the Centre’s PM E-DRIVE scheme, the EV Policy 2.0 aims to accelerate electric vehicle adoption across Delhi.

The scheme, which will remain valid until March 31, 2030, outlines a series of incentives targeting not just electric two-wheelers but also three-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

To boost the adoption of electric two-wheelers in the city, the government may offer a purchase incentive of Rs 10,000 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), capped at Rs 30,000 per vehicle.