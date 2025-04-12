Hanuman Jayanti: Past clashes no bar to religious processions, says Delhi High Court

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has held that past incidents of violence cannot automatically justify blanket prohibitions on traditional religious processions.

The court was responding to a petition challenging Delhi Police’s refusal to grant permission for a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri scheduled for April 12.

Justice Sachin Datta, who heard the matter, directed the police authorities to reconsider the request and make a timely and reasoned decision.

He observed that while the April 2022 communal clashes in Jahangirpuri were indeed unfortunate, they cannot serve as a permanent deterrent to holding religious events rooted in long-standing practices.

“The authorities are directed to consider the application afresh and take a prompt and appropriate decision,” the court said in its April 9 order.