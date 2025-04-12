JNU Students’ Union polls on April 25, nominations next week

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections for the academic year 2024-25 are scheduled to take place on April 25, with the nomination process set to begin next week, the university announced on Friday.

According to the official notification, nomination forms will be available from April 14, and candidates can begin filing their nominations from April 15 onwards. The election process will kick off with the display of the tentative voters’ list on April 13, followed by a window for corrections before the forms are issued the next day.

The final list of candidates will be published on April 16, followed by a press conference and candidate briefing at 4 p.m. that day. School-level general body meetings (GBMs) will be held on April 17 and 21, while the university-wide GBM is scheduled for April 22.

The presidential debate will take place on April 23. April 24 has been designated as a no-campaign day, and polling will occur on April 25 in two sessions—from 9 am. to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The counting of votes will begin at 9 p.m. on the same day, with the final results expected to be declared on April 28. The announcement of the election schedule comes after sustained student protests over the delay in the process.

In March, students staged demonstrations and locked the Dean of Students’ office, demanding the immediate issuance of the notification.

The administration had earlier cited a pending Delhi High Court case regarding the implementation of the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations as the reason for the delay. The case was set to be heard on March 27. Last year, the JNUSU elections were held on March 22 after a four-year hiatus. The United Left alliance won three of the four central panel posts, with the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association (BAPSA) securing the remaining post. Dhananjay was elected president, Avijit Ghosh as vice president, Priyanshi Arya as general secretary, and Mo Sajid as joint secretary.