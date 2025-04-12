Minister Parvesh Verma orders vigilance probe into Delhi government schools

NEW DELHI: PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Friday ordered a vigilance inquiry into the construction of government-run schools. The decision followed his inspection of a government school in Palam, where the principal flagged severe water leakage and flood-like conditions inside the classrooms. Residents in the area also raised concerns over persistent waterlogging.

Speaking to the media, Verma said, “The condition of the school is unacceptable. I have directed officials to launch a probe into not just this building, but all such schools built during the former government’s tenure.” The inquiry will examine tender processes, maintenance contracts, and other aspects related to construction quality and execution, he added. Verma also announced plans to inspect infrastructure projects along Najafgarh Surakpur Road.

In a separate development, the PWD is set to install height barriers on the Ring Road near Kashmere Gate to safeguard the historic Mangi Bridge. The 150-year-old structure, which links Red Fort and Salimgarh Fort, is protected by the ASI.