Property dealer shot dead in Delhi's Paschim Vihar

NEW DELHI: A property dealer was shot dead in the Paschim Vihar area of west Delhi on Friday morning while he was on his way to the gym, police said.

The assailants, still unidentified, opened fire on the victim, leading to his death. According to a senior police officer, a PCR call was received around 7.15 am reporting that multiple rounds had been fired at a vehicle near SBI Colony.

The injured individual was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The victim was identified as Rajkumar, a resident of Paschim Vihar. Several rounds were fired during the attack, and crime and forensic teams have since inspected the scene.

A case has been registered, and the investigation is underway, the officer confirmed.

Local residents said that Rajkumar’s brother took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area and exploring all possible leads, including extortion or a prior personal rivalry, as potential motives for the crime. Rajkumar is survived by his wife and son.