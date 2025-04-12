Residents of Signature View Apartments in north Delhi demand pending rent after building condition worsens

NEW DELHI: The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Signature View Apartments in north Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar has once again raised the alarm over the unsafe condition of the housing complex and urged the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to release pending rent assistance for residents who have vacated their flats.

The RWA, in a recent letter to the DDA, said the situation at the 336-flat complex has worsened significantly, with frequent incidents of falling concrete and widening cracks in the structure. Despite the building being declared “dangerous” by the DDA in November 2023, dozens of families continue to live there, awaiting clarity on the rent relief promised by the authority.

“People are afraid to leave without receiving rent assistance. They’ve submitted emails expressing their willingness to vacate but haven’t received any proper instructions or documentation from the DDA,” said RWA president Amrender Singh Rakesh. He added that although 111 families have moved out, not a single rent payment has been issued to them.

The DDA had classified the building as structurally unsafe and initiated the process for its demolition through an e-tender floated on March 17. The agency selected for the job will be responsible for tearing down the structure.The tender deadline is April 14. Last November, the High Court directed DDA to ensure evacuation within three months and provide timely rent compensation. The RWA claims the delay in payments and lack of communication have left many residents in limbo.

“More than a year has passed since the building was declared unsafe, yet many families remain inside, fearing they’ll be left without support if they move out,” Rakesh said.