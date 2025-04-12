The Office Siren Trend Looks Great Online. In reality? Not So Much

Imagine fitted blouses tucked into pencil skirts, with heels and chic handbags — the confident corporate look screaming ‘office-siren-aesthetic’ that lit up the internet last year. Think The Devil Wears Prada’s (2006) Serena or Emily, or Bipasha Basu in Corporate (2006). But is this high-polish aesthetic actually practical for young professionals in India? Tanya Prasad, executive content strategist at a travel agency, thinks not. “It’s definitely too bold for me — too bold for India, even,” she says. “There’s a lot of skirts, a lot of tight fitted tops. I like the style, but I don’t think it’s practical for most workplaces.”
While the trend channels elegance and control, not everyone sees it as freeing. “It kind of boxes your wardrobe in,” says media professional Jigyasa Aggarwal. “My personal style lets me mix things up based on my mood — this trend doesn’t allow that.”
And even if fashion is self-expression, some workplaces don’t always make space for it. Ankur Sood, a digital marketing professional, says formals are the only acceptable standard at his corporate job. “If I could, I’d wear a baggy shirt, straight jeans, and my high boots,” he says. “I enjoy accessorising and dressing stylishly, but I have to tone it down.”
HR decides my wardrobe
Prasad also pitches in, “T-shirts have to be collared. Business casuals are fine, but round-neck T-shirts and cargos? That’s a hard no.” She also shares how rising up the ranks came with fashion pressure. “When I took on more responsibility, my mentor suggested my wardrobe should reflect the same. So, I switched to ‘old money’ pieces like polo or collared t-shirts— things that seem more mature.”
Of course, office norms vary widely. Naman Pandey, who works at a Germany-based sustainability firm, contrasts Indian and European workwear. “Some of my friends work in consultancies, and in their job descriptions, it’s explicitly mentioned that formal wear is mandatory. A lot of my German colleagues dress very comfortably. That’s where I get my motivation from,” he laughs.
Across sectors, many young professionals say their outfits evolve with their work environment. Arshia Shaikh, a PR executive who’s worked across industries, says, “I used to experiment with my look — multiple hair colours, you name it. But now, I interact with older clients regularly, and I’ve had to tone it down to look more serious and presentable.”
The femme dilemma
There’s also a subtle gendered burden at play. “While dressing glamorously can boost confidence, there's a concern that it might lead others to underestimate one's abilities, especially for young women.” says PR professional, Tisha Ahuja. Dressing ‘too well’ often invites scrutiny and the unfortunate assumption that she may not be very good at her work.
Aggarwal agrees: “If you go in dressed up, people assume you have a date or too much money. And those comments? They’re always directed at women. That says a lot about the gendered assumptions we hold without even realising it. These things still shape our belief systems and how we perceive people.”
Finance professional Medha Sharma recalls wearing a sharp salwar suit with dupatta, earrings, and a bindi to work — and suddenly becoming the centre of attention, but not for her work. “No one wanted to talk about the project. Just compliments. It got annoying. I’m here to do my job, not be praised.”
Chill but curated
But despite the unspoken dress codes and persistent gendered assumptions, Gen Z isn’t losing sleep over it. In fact, a lot of young professionals are leaning into a refreshing “I’ll dress how I want — as long as I look decent” approach. Tisha Ahuja, PR professional, explains that there's definitely more ease in how younger employees dress today. “There’s been a clear shift from rigid dress codes to more expressive styles. Even when outfits appear effortless, there’s a thoughtfulness behind them that makes them both corporate-appropriate and reflective of a more relaxed approach to dressing.”
This is true for wedding photographer Shubhangi Agrawal, who now prioritises comfort over comparison. “Earlier, I used to constantly compare my outfits with others and worry if what I was wearing was okay. But now I’ve realised it doesn’t matter — as long as I’m comfortable, decent, and confident, that’s enough.”
Despite these unspoken codes, many Gen Z workers are turning towards a chill-but-curated approach. “People just wear whatever they feel like,” says Aggarwal. “There’s no pressure unless your company specifically tells you what not to wear.” PR professional Pranjal Kumar also agrees, “We tend to value authenticity and doing what feels right for us in the moment, and that often translates into a more relaxed and individualistic approach to clothing.”
But this casual vibe isn’t just a vibe — it’s also about circumstance and access. “People who are older have more resources and more official meetings,” Pandey points out. “Gen Z is just starting out, so they might not have the wardrobe yet. At conferences, I do see younger folks in very casual clothes — it’s not rebellion, it’s what’s possible.”
The pandemic also left a lasting impact on how people dress, where the return to office life felt like a burden — a transition back to structure, formality, and the unspoken pressure to look the part again. Sharma shares, “I used to wear well-fitted trousers, heels, and corporate shirts — I’d wake up early to do my makeup and carry a fancy laptop bag.” Post-pandemic, her priorities shifted: “Now I just wear jeans and a kurta or salwar kameez. It’s easier.” She adds, “Earlier, everyone wanted to be the best dressed — flaunting watches, showing off shoes. Now it’s more about getting home on time and saving energy for what really matters.”
Shaikh echoes that shift. “During lockdown, I had zero motivation to dress up. I’d wear torn clothes and just didn’t care. But eventually I realised it was making me feel worse. Putting in a little effort again really helped my confidence.”
For many, the new norm is about balance — being presentable without being performative. The office siren still exists, sure. But in Indian workplaces, she’s more of a Pinterest board than a person — aspirational, but rarely seen in real life.