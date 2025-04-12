The Office Siren Trend Looks Great Online. In reality? Not So Much

Imagine fitted blouses tucked into pencil skirts, with heels and chic handbags — the confident corporate look screaming ‘office-siren-aesthetic’ that lit up the internet last year. Think The Devil Wears Prada’s (2006) Serena or Emily, or Bipasha Basu in Corporate (2006). But is this high-polish aesthetic actually practical for young professionals in India? Tanya Prasad, executive content strategist at a travel agency, thinks not. “It’s definitely too bold for me — too bold for India, even,” she says. “There’s a lot of skirts, a lot of tight fitted tops. I like the style, but I don’t think it’s practical for most workplaces.”

While the trend channels elegance and control, not everyone sees it as freeing. “It kind of boxes your wardrobe in,” says media professional Jigyasa Aggarwal. “My personal style lets me mix things up based on my mood — this trend doesn’t allow that.”

And even if fashion is self-expression, some workplaces don’t always make space for it. Ankur Sood, a digital marketing professional, says formals are the only acceptable standard at his corporate job. “If I could, I’d wear a baggy shirt, straight jeans, and my high boots,” he says. “I enjoy accessorising and dressing stylishly, but I have to tone it down.”