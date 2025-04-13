Delhi's new EV policy aims to create 20,000 jobs; targets 95% electric vehicle registrations by 2027

NEW DELHI: The new EV policy may create 20,000 jobs by establishing a city-wide network of charging and swappable battery stations, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Saturday.

“The purpose of this policy is to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles to reduce pollution. The focus will be on mass categories such as two-wheelers, buses, three-wheelers and goods carriers with the aim of transitioning them to electric vehicles. The Delhi government shall target the creation of 20,000 EV jobs during the policy period,” he stated.

“By 2027, the government has targeted that 95 per cent of all new vehicle registrations will be electric, which will significantly reduce emissions in the city. Our goal is to ensure widespread public access to charging and battery swapping infrastructure. By 2030, we aim to achieve 100 per cent availability of recharging facilities,” he added.

The policy also includes setting up battery collection centres and establishing a city-wide network of charging and swappable battery stations.