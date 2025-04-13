Teen, minor held for stabbing three during robbery spree in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has apprehended a 19-year-old boy and a minor for stabbing three people while committing three robberies in a day in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area, an official on Saturday said.

The accused, identified as Suraj, is involved in six cases related to theft and the Arms Act, he said, adding that a minor was also apprehended in the case.

“All three robberies took place on April 10 in Adarsh Nagar and separate cases were registered at the local police station under relevant sections of the BNS,” a senior police officer said.

In each incident, the victims were stabbed by the assailants during robbery. The nature of the attacks revealed the brutal and dangerous intent of the accused, he added.

The police recorded victims’ statements, analysed CCTV footages and activated local intelligence networks. Based on the inputs, cops nabbed the accused Suraj and a minor accomplice.