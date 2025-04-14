Delhi crime graph dips, women’s safety up

NEW DELHI: The capital registered a marginal decline in overall crime levels up to March 31, 2025. However, certain areas remain a concern, most notably murder, which has shown a slight increase.

According to Delhi Police data, murder cases rose to 107 in the first three months of 2025, up slightly from 105 in the same period last year. In contrast, attempted murders saw a fall, with 168 incidents reported in 2025 compared to a staggering 203 cases in 2024.

Robbery cases also declined notably, with 315 reported incidents against 424 during the same time frame in 2024. However, the most substantial improvement came in snatching cases, which dropped sharply to 1,199 from 1,925.

Crimes against women revealed a promising trend. Reported cases of rape fell to 370, down from 455 during the first quarter of 2024. Similarly, molestation cases declined to 379 from 444, and incidents of eve-teasing reduced to 63 from 74.

A senior police officer credited the overall dip in crime to smarter policing and community-focused operations. “Enhanced patrolling, community engagement, and technology-driven surveillance played pivotal roles in crime prevention,” the officer said.

“The integration of digital tools with traditional policing methods has also ensured quicker response times and better resource allocation,” the officer added, underlining the capital’s move towards a more responsive and data-driven law enforcement system.

Earlier this month, the Delhi Police had organised a drug destruction event as part of its ongoing campaign against narcotics, destroying 1,643 kg of seized drugs worth Rs 2,622 crore.

According to police, a large quantity of drugs, including 529.456 kg of cannabis, 27.347 kg of charas, 11.58 kg of heroin, 517.87 kg of cocaine, 15 grams of MDMA, 542.3 kg of poppy straw, 8 kg of ketamine, and 6.5 kg of ephedrine, was disposed of.

These substances were seized by the Crime Branch, South, Rohini, and West districts, as well as the Special Cell.

“The total weight of the drugs destroyed was 1,643.074 kg, with an estimated international market value of Rs 2,622 crore,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) D C Srivastav.