Delhi government lines up flyovers, underpasses to ease city traffic snarls

NEW DELHI: To ease traffic flow in the national capital, the Delhi government is planning to construct new flyovers and underpasses. The flyovers include connecting Adchini to Lado Sarai, a flyover at Metcalf House near Chandgi Ram Akhada, the doubling of the Savitri flyover and underpasses at Peera Garhi and Andheria Mor.

According to the initial plan, the PWD proposed a new flyover in Delhi to connect Adchini to Lado Sarai. This project is part of a broader effort to ease congestion on Aurobindo Marg and will involve an elevated corridor and underpasses. The elevated section will be 3 kilometres long and six lanes wide, running from Mother’s International School to Mehrauli Archaeological Park.

The Expenditure and Finance Committee (EFC) of Delhi government is set to meet on Tuesday to decide the projects. If EFC approves the plans, detailed project reports will be prepared. After that, Cabinet approval is required. Once the Cabinet gives its approval, tenders will be invited, sources said.

Another PWD project aims to double the one-way Savitri Cinema flyover along the Outer Ring Road in South Delhi. Once completed, the expanded flyover will help ease traffic around Chittaranjan Park, Greater Kailash, and Nehru Place.

The PWD also plans to build underpasses at two of Delhi’s busiest junctions—Peeragarhi Chowk in West Delhi and Andheria Mor in South Delhi. Peeragarhi Chowk is a major intersection on the Outer Ring Road and a significant traffic bottleneck, handling vehicles moving between North and West Delhi, as well as commercial traffic from industrial areas.

Meanwhile, Andheria Mor handles traffic heading to Indira Gandhi International Airport, Gurugram, and the Qutub Minar area.

“There have been attempts to decongest Andheria Mor in the past, but none have had lasting success. Anti-encroachment drives are periodically carried out, but their impact is short-term. A proper design solution is needed,” sources said.

Another PWD project involves the construction of a 680-metre, six-lane flyover at Metcalf House T-junction in North Delhi.