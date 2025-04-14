Delhi schools to organise special sessions on Ambedkar’s life

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that special ‘Assembly Sessions’ will now be organised in all city schools to educate students about Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s life, struggles, and contributions. She fusaid that the Delhi government is committed to implementing equality, education, and health rights on the ground.

On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, the CM flagged off a government-organised “Walkathon” at the Legislative Assembly. Gupta stated that this Walkathon is not just a symbolic march but a powerful medium to spread Baba Saheb’s message of justice, equality, and rights to every citizen.

She emphasised that Baba Saheb Ambedkar belongs not to one caste or group, but to the entire nation. Calling for people to rise above political boundaries, the Chief Minister urged everyone to adopt Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s vision as a guiding light to build a harmonious and progressive India.

“His Jayanti is not just celebrated in India, but globally, as a festival of equality and justice. He can rightly be called the Architect of Modern India. Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s foresight gave India a Constitution that is unmatched in its inclusiveness and strength,” she said. “Thanks to Baba Saheb, 1.4 billion Indians today live under the same Constitution, enjoying equal rights and duties. He was not just a legal scholar but a visionary leader who turned ideals of equality, liberty, and justice into living principles,” the CM added.

Government will not just talk about Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s values, but live them through actions. Whether it’s equal access to education, inclusive healthcare, or dignified living conditions for every citizen, the government is working to make these ideals a reality, she said.

She announced that Delhi will celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti as a 15 days event and not just a single-day celebration.